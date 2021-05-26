Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Divided US Catholic bishops will debate Communion policy

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Archbishop Jose H. Gomez celebrates the the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity, a Mass with churchgoers present at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 7, 2020. It was his first Mass since public Masses throughout the Archdiocese of Los Angeles were suspended nearly three months ago on March 16 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at the Mass is limited to 100 people only, on a first come, first served basis, following the social guidelines and regulations set by the LA County Health Department and the Archdiocese. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Jose H. Gomez, Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 14:13:44-04

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is planning to devote part of its national meeting next month to the sensitive issue of which Catholics are worthy of receiving Communion, despite calls for a delay.

Dozens of bishops had requested the conference president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, postpone the debate until a later meeting.

But prompt action is being sought by some conservative bishops who want to signal that President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should not receive Communion.

The conservatives are now heartened, as Gomez has confirmed that the topic is on the agenda of the June meeting.

According to the Associated Press, there will be a scheduled vote to discuss whether a document should be drafted by the conference’s Committee on Doctrine addressing the Communion issue and then present it at a later date.

In a statement, Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila praised Gomez, saying he “followed the correct procedures to facilitate this critical discussion as a body of bishops,” The AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.