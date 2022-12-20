Despite inflation, a majority of Americans plan to tip more this holiday season

A majority of Americans are planning to tip higher than normal this year, according to a survey from Bankrate.

"I think people have less to give, but I think it's nice they want to give something," said Tedd Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. "I think that's this acknowledgment that we all have this shared burden that these service providers are dealing with all the same pressures that all of us are with high inflation

Housekeepers, teachers, childcare providers and landscapers are most likely to get more tips this year, according to the survey.

For people who may not have a lot of extra money to tip this year, there are ways they can still show their appreciation to others.

"Sometimes I think a group gift is the way to go because it can defray the costs and it can also defray some of the awkwardness about who gave what and how much," said Rossman.

While tips are often welcomed, Rossman notes that some workplaces don't allow their employees to accept tips or have rules about accepting gifts over a certain amount.