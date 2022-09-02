Department of Veterans Affairs to offer abortions to veterans in certain cases

Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions no matter their state.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said in a press release that they submitted an interim rule to the Federal Register Thursday night that they would provide abortions on federal property if the pregnant veteran's life is at risk, in cases of rape or incest, even in states that ban the procedure.

"This is a patient safety decision," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. "Pregnant Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver."

The move comes two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to the department, they'll decide on a case-by-case basis on the necessity of abortion based on "careful consultation between VA health care providers and the Veterans they serve."

The agency added that in cases of rape or incest, the VA would use self-reporting from a veteran or beneficiary.

The department also said that they would also provide access to abortion counseling.