Delta suspends partnership 'effective immediately' with Russian airline Aeroflot

Delta Airlines announced Friday that they were suspending its partnership "effective immediately" with Russian airline Aeroflot over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes." Delta said in a press release.

According to Politico, the agreement allowed passengers to book seats on each other’s flights.

Delta does not fly to Ukraine or Russia.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, CNBC reported that the U.K. banned Aeroflot from flying into British airspace.

CNN reported that English Premier League soccer club Manchester United terminated its sponsorship deal with the airline.