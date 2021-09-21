Coroner confirms remains found in Wyoming belong to Gabby Petito

The FBI announced Tuesday that the remains found in Wyoming are those of Gabby Petito.

Petito's body was taken to the Teton County Coroner's Office for an autopsy after it was found in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

The coroner Tuesday confirmed the positive identification and classified Petito's death as a homicide. The manner in which Petito was killed has not been revealed.

Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has been named as a person of interest in the case. However, he has gone missing.

Law enforcement served a search warrant has his North Port, Florida home on Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has directed all state agencies under his purview to assist in locating Laundrie.

Petito went missing last month amid a months-long cross-country van trip the couple had been taking. Petito had been documenting her experience online.

On Aug. 12, police encountered the couple after bystanders witnessed them fighting at a convenience store in Moab, Utah.

Police did not file any charges, and the couple agreed to separate for the night.

Petito's family says they last spoke with her on Aug. 25, at which point Petito told them she was in Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie returned in the van to his Florida home without Petito on Sept. 1. Prior to his disappearance, Laundrie had refused to speak to the police about the case.