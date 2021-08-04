WHO head calls for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in push to promote vaccine equity

The head of the World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on delivering booster shots for two-shot COVID-19 vaccines, saying that doing so would allow for greater equity in the distribution of vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the moratorium at a press conference on Wednesday during a press conference in Geneva.

"WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated," Ghebreyesus said.

Earlier this year, Ghebreyesus set a goal for the WHO to have at least 10% of the population in each country vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, a program he called "sprint to September." He said Wednesday that the current pace, the WHO will miss that target.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world's most vulnerable people remain unprotected," Ghebreyesus said.

"Accordingly, WHO is calling for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #VaccinEquity https://t.co/K4TbHxtGDJ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 4, 2021

Ghebreyesus has made vaccine distribution equity a focus of the WHO throughout the pandemic. In May, he called the disparity of vaccine distributions in rich and developing countries "grotesque."

It's currently unclear how much protection is offered by one dose of a two-dose vaccine. While some studies have shown that just a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine could offer ample protection against COVID-19, health experts mostly agree that two doses provide more protection.

Some countries, like Canada and the U.K., delayed the delivery of booster shots, choosing instead to vaccinate more people in a shorter timeframe. However, health experts in the U.S. have pushed back on such a recommendation, arguing instead that they should follow procedures that were carried out in vaccine trials.