TSA says 3,700 workers are currently dealing with a COVID-19 infection

The TSA says more than 3,700 agency employees are currently out of work with a COVID-19 infection as the omicron variant spreads across the country.

According to data published on the agency's website, 3,783 workers are actively dealing with a COVID-19 infection and are "staying home to help keep the traveling public safe."

Forbes reports that those workers represent about 7% of the agency's workforce. The outlet also reports that prior to Thanksgiving, the agency had just 275 employees out sick with COVID-19.

According to the TSA, the agency's workforce at the country's largest airports are those who have been impacted the most. At the Miami International Airport, more than 800 workers are dealing with COVID-19. At New York's JFK Airport, more than 700 workers are currently dealing with COVID-19. Another 680 workers at LAX have been infected.

The increase in positive cases comes in the weeks after a busy holiday travel season, and as omicron causes record spread of the virus.

TSA workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a mandate passed by President Joe Biden late last year.