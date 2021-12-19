Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has tested positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer /AP
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren looks to the audience after addressing the Democratic State Convention before the delegate vote in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday, June 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Warren
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 17:39:54-05

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Warren noted that she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms. She also said she had previously been vaccinated and gotten a booster shot.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," Warren tweeted.

Warren's positive test comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.