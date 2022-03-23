Watch
Moderna: Trials for COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 months to 5 years shows shot is effective

Bill Sikes/AP
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 23, 2022
Moderna says Phase 2/3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccines for children — one for those aged six months to 2 years and another for those aged between 2 and 6 — showed a "robust neutralizing antibody response" along with "a favorable safety profile."

"Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

