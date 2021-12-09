Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
YE TV Moments
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 11:46:48-05

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, opening a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people as young as age 16.

The U.S. and many other nations already urge adults to get a booster to pump up their immunity months after the initial vaccination.

In the U.S., the Pfizer vaccine is the only option for children and teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cleared an extra dose for those ages 16 and 17, but there's one more step.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend they get a booster.

It's not clear if younger teens will need one.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

About the Vaccine Acadiana on the Rebound We're Open: Businesses Open in Acadiana COVID-19: Coronavirus Map Tracker

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.