FDA discussing future of COVID-19 booster shots in the fall

The FDA is meeting with a panel of outside experts Wednesday to discuss whether future booster doses should be changed.

The FDA said during its meeting that current COVID-19 vaccines are not well-matched against BA.2, a subvariant of omicron.

However, the agency did reiterate that evidence shows booster shots protect people even more from developing serious COVID-19 cases, compared with the two preliminary doses.

FDA vaccine chief, Dr. Peter Marks warned that fall weather could raise the risk of COVID-19 surges later this year.

The FDA is not expected to make any decisions during Wednesday’s meeting, but the agency could authorize another booster dose in the fall.