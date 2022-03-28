China's worst COVID-19 outbreak leads to 5-day lockdown in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, China — China’s largest city is under a COVID-19 lockdown as of Monday.

26 million people live in Shanghai, which is dealing with the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic started.

The eastern part of the city began its lockdown early Monday morning.

Residents will be tested for coronavirus during this time, before the western part of the city follows the same protocols.

The five-day lockdown includes orders to work from home, as well as the suspension of public transit and ride share services.

The city had previously issued smaller lockdowns on a rolling basis, throughout neighborhoods.

This is the first time Shanghai has entered a full, city-wide lockdown.

3,500 people in the Chinese city tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Nationwide, there were more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported on the same day.