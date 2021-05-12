Colonial Pipeline restarts after cybersecurity hack, supply chain will take a few days to normalize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) -- Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. ET.

Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.

Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal, the company said in a statement.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also said in a tweet that the pipeline would restart its operations.

Colonial Pipeline operates the largest fuel transmission line from the Gulf Coast up the East coast, roughly 5,500 miles. It has been offline since Friday, when they shut down their systems as a proactive measuring following a ransomware attack.

“So far there is no evidence from our intelligence people that Russia is involved although there is evidence that the actor’s ransomware is in Russia, they have some responsibility to deal with this,” President Joe Biden said Monday.

The pipeline moves about 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel.

