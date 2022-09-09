Chief Justice John Roberts set to speak at Colorado conference

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the Supreme Court justices is set to appear at a judicial conference in Colorado on Friday.

Chief Justice John Roberts will be interviewed during a “fireside chat” event by Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Timothy M. Tymkovich and Jerome A. Holmes, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that this marks his first appearance since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The society's counselor Gregory Kerwin told the Associated Press that the conversation would probably focus on Robert's career rather than current events.

Although Roberts didn't vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, he did vote to uphold Mississippi's ban on most abortions, the news outlet reported.