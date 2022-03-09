Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family's bakery, dies

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family's New York-based bakery into a national brand, has died at age 92.

Entenmann died Feb. 24 in Hialeah.

His son, Charles William Entenmann, confirmed the death to Newsday.

Charles E. Entenmann was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded Entenmann's in Brooklyn in 1898, according to the company website.

Two years later, after William's son came down with rheumatic fever, the family moved to Bay Shore on Long Island at the suggestion of the boy's doctor.

William Jr. took over the business, and then when he died in 1951, his wife Martha Entenmann and her sons Charles, Robert, and William inherited it.

Newsday reported that Charles concentrated on engineering, Robert focused on sales, and William specialized in baking.

The family expanded nationally and sold the business in 1978.

Charles Entenmann moved to Florida in the 1980s and founded a company that created technology to help seal wounds.

He also supported and conducted research on cold fusion.