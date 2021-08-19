Capitol Police investigating 'suspicious vehicle' parked near Library of Congress

The U.S. Capitol Police have confirmed that it is responding to "a suspicious vehicle" that has been parked near the Library of Congress.

In a tweet, police asked people to stay away from the area near the Library of Congress, which is located near the U.S. Capitol on the other side of First Street.

According to Forbes, Congressional staff members were sent an alert calling for those in the Jefferson Building at the Library of Congress to evacuate. An alert was also sent calling on people in the Madison building at the Library of Congress to shelter in place.

This is an ongoing investigation.



We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.