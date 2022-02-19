California bill would have citizens enforce weapons ban

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — A California bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to sue abortion providers.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed a new bill in the state Legislature that would let private citizens enforce the state’s assault weapons ban by filing civil lawsuits.

“It’s time to go on the offensive with new measures that empower individuals to hold irresponsible and negligent gun industry actors to account, crack down on shameful advertising that targets our kids and more," Newsom said. "This is not about attacking law-abiding gun owners – it’s about stopping the tragic violence ravaging communities across the country.”

The bill is modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stay in effect pending a legal challenge.

A gunowners' advocacy group promised an immediate legal challenge should the California proposal become law.