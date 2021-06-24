Buckingham Palace reveals ethnic makeup of its staff for first time

LONDON — Buckingham Palace has revealed the ethnic makeup of its workers for the first time, showing the Royal Household has just 8.5% of its staff who are people of color.

Their target is 10% by next year.

"It is not that we have not been progressing diversity and inclusion initiatives during this period, it is that simply the results have not been what we would like," a Palace source told the BBC.

The latest census data from the United Kingdom show people of color account for about 13% of the country's population. However, in London, where the majority of the royal staff are based, that population represents just under 40% of people in the city.

The staffing data was released as part of an annual royal finances report and follow allegations of racism in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described statements made to them about the color of their then-unborn son during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

In response, the Palace said the issue was particularly "concerning," and Prince William said the royals were "very much not a racist family."