Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, DC

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has won the Democratic primary, overcoming a progressive rival and virtually guaranteeing that she will win a third consecutive term.

Bowser's ongoing challenges include confronting inequality, crime and public safety concerns in the nation's capital. She defeated At-large Councilmember Robert White, who harshly criticized her response to spiraling violent crime rates, and Councilmember Trayon White, who represents Ward 8, the poorest and most crime-ridden area in the district.