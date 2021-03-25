Boulder shooting: Vigils across city pay tribute to the 10 lives lost

BOULDER, Colo. — Flowers lined the fence separating the public from the scene where 10 people were slain on Monday in a senseless act of violence at a Boulder grocery store.

Hundreds visited the makeshift altar to lay flowers, play music, and offer words of comfort.

"We are just here to spend some time to reflect and think about some of the lives," one mourner said. "You never think about these things are gonna happen so close to home."

Some mourners knew victims inside the King Soopers store where the shooting place, others were there to grieve a community loss.

Vigils in Boulder honor the lives lost

"It makes you really realize how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away," another visitor to the memorial said. "You see this type of thing happen all the time. You just never expect it to hit so close to home."

Other memorials across the city of Boulder took place on Tuesday night. One surrounded a police car parked outside of the station where the one law enforcement victim, Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, once worked.

Eric English/Denver7

"I think he is a hero and I feel so heavily for him and his family and the other officers that have to do their job tonight," said a visitor at the site. "It is heartbreaking."

Louis Saxton was outside the King Soopers store when the shooting started. He brought his cello to comfort visitors to the memorial.

"I am feeling grateful to be alive today and doing as much as I can to share my condolences with everyone who lost someone," Saxton said. "I think music is one of those very rare universal languages even without words you are able to get a feeling from it."

This story was originally published by Sloan Dickey on KMGH in Denver.