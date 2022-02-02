Body cameras capture Illinois deputies rescuing 2 people from house fire

Several Illinois deputies are being hailed as heroes after their body cameras captured them rescuing two people from a burning home.

On Jan. 31, Kendall County Sheriff's Office Deputies Tyler Giannotti and Jacquie Mielke assisted the Montgomery Police Department and Oswego Fire Protection District on a structure fire when they heard calls for help from the back of the residence.

The department said that the two deputies found two people calling out from the second-floor window and were able to help them escape by catching them as they jumped out the window.

"Deputy Giannotti broke the fall of the first occupant and was able to call to the second person to then jump to safety," the department said.

Another deputy who had rushed to the scene, Deputy Sam Markusic, could get the two occupants safely away from the burning building.

According to ABC7, the average age of the deputies is 28, and they have a combined 4 1/2 years of experience on the force.

The deputies were treated for exposure to the fire and smoke and released.

"Deputies Giannotti, Mielke, and Markusic were able to work together with one another as well as with local police and fire agencies to ensure a horrible tragedy did not occur," Sheriff Baird said in a press release. "It is this strong bond with our community and the great partnerships with all of the area police and fire departments that produce these positive outcomes."