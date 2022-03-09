BMW recalls more than 900K older vehicles due to fire risk

BMW filed documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that show it is recalling more than 900,000 vehicles.

The German automaker says the vehicles could overheat and cause a fire.

The recall includes numerous 2006-2013 models. People can check if their vehicle is part of the recall by visiting the NHTSA website.

A remedy for the fix is currently in the works, according to BMW.

"Owners will be notified by First Class mail and instructed to take their vehicle to an authorized BMW dealer to have the remedy performed for free," BMW said.

BMW says it has received eight reports of fires, but no reports of injuries.

According to The Associated Press, this is the third time BMW has recalled vehicles for the same issue.