Biden talks with Chinese president amid tensions over Taiwan

President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone Thursday morning as tensions between the two nations remain high.

Adding to the tensions, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning on visiting Taiwan. Per long-standing US policy, the US does not accept Taiwan’s independent status as mere talks of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and the US could raise tensions with China.

Pelosi’s office has yet to confirm reports directly she is headed to Taiwan, but House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, told the Associated Press he was invited.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told CNN on Thursday that there is no change in US policy concerning Taiwan.

“I mean, we have been seeing the Chinese increase their level of aggressiveness in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said. “We certainly have seen an increase in their bellicose rhetoric with respect to Taiwan and to other false territorial and maritime claims in the Indo Pacific. I would just tell you that again, nothing's changed about our one China policy.”