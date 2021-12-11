Biden pledges full support of federal government to areas impacted by devastating tornadoes

President Joe Biden said the federal government will do everything it possibly can to help the areas hit by devastating tornadoes Friday night and Saturday morning.

"FEMA is on the ground working with each of the states to assess the damages," Biden said Saturday.

"This is likely one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history," he added.

Kentucky's governor says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in the state.

He called the tornadoes “the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

Beshear established the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by storms. People can make donations online or via mail.

Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.

The storms left multiple dead after hitting a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.

Biden said he has communicated with the governors of the impacted states and plans to visit when his presence won't be a distraction to those in the area.

"I said I'll be happy to come, but I don't want to be in the way," Biden said