Biden: It 'would be wise' for Americans to leave Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.

Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

The State Department has already authorized nonessential diplomatic employees to leave the country and called on all family members of diplomats to leave the country.

Biden also said Monday “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2,” a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with “tanks and troops.”

Asked how the U.S. would stop Nord Stream 2 since it is in Germany's control, Biden said, "I promise you, we'll be able to do it."

Biden also said NATO is ready to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

"If Russia makes a choice to further invade Ukraine, we are jointly ready and all of NATO is ready," Biden said.

Biden's meeting with Scholz came as French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to de-escalate tensions in the region.