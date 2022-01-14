'Baby Shark' hits another milestone, is now first video on YouTube to hit 10 billion views

The viral children's song and dance video "Baby Shark" has incredibly made YouTube history becoming the first video on the platform to reach 10 billion views.

As Billboard pointed out, the space between it and the number two most-viewed video on YouTube, the very different music video "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee, has increased even more.

Min-seok Kim, the South Korean creator of Pinkfong Co., which released the hit "Baby Shark," said in a statement to Billboard, “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world, and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”

As Axios points out, "Baby Shark" could be seen as part of a new era of viral children songs that are the modern-day versions of decades-old mainstays in nursery rhymes like "Itsy Bitsy Spder" and "Wheels on the Bus."