Police: 9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

Authorities in North Las Vegas released further information on this weekend's deadly crash that took the lives of nine people.

North Las Vegas Assistant Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown spoke to the media on Sunday evening.

North Las Vegas police said the "mass casualty" traffic collision on Cheyenne Avenue near Commerce Street occurred Saturday at about 3:15 p.m.

A Dodge Challenger, driven by 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson, was traveling at more than 100 mph when he ran a red light at the intersection before slamming into multiple vehicles, police said.

The Associated Press reported that Robinson and his passenger died.

In total, 15 people were involved in the incident. One person remained in critical condition at the University Medical Center.

On Sunday, authorities released the names of those who were killed.

The seven North Las Vegas residents who were traveling in a Toyota Siena minivan that died were identified as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5, Adrian Zacarias, 10, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13, Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23, David Mejia-Barrera, 25, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Two Rancho High students have come to the intersection where 9 people died in last night’s crash to remember their classmate who died.

They said he was 17.

NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas called Saturday's incident a "chaotic event."

Six vehicles total were involved in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported it is also launching a team to investigate the crash while the American Red Cross assists in the care of the families involved in the incident.

