At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Authorities say at least five people have died after a pileup on Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana.

At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash.

I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) July 16, 2022

The incident happened 3 miles west of Hardin. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.