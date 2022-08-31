Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Army grounds Chinook helicopters following engine fires

Army Helicopters Grounded
Anja Niedringhaus/AP
FILE - U.S. Marines direct a chinook helicopter arriving to pick up a container with supplies at Forward Operating Base Edi in the Helmand Province of southern Afghanistan on June 9, 2011. The Army said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, that it has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)
Army Helicopters Grounded
Posted at 8:43 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:03:14-04

The Army has grounded an entire fleet of its H-47 Chinook helicopters after fuel leaks reportedly caused engine fires.

The order affects about 400 helicopters, according to CBS News.

An Army spokesperson told ABC News that it has identified the cause of the leak and is working to fix the problem.

The engine fires have not led to any deaths or injuries, the spokesperson added.

"The safety of our Soldiers is the Army’s top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith told ABC News.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.