Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India, company says

Apple announced Monday that the company would place part of the production for its latest iPhone 14 in India as part of its goal to move a portion of the manufacturing operation away from China.

The company said, "The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India."

J.P. Morgan analysts said Apple is expected to transition around 5 percent of its iPhone 14 production to India, starting in late 2022. India is the world's largest smartphone market after China.

At an event earlier in September, Apple focused on security and safety upgrades to its popular devices and less on new tech specifications and shiny promotions.