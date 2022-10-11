Angela Lansbury, star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' dies at 96

British-American actress, Angela Lansbury, famed for her roles in the television show "Murder, She Wrote," and her voice in the children's classic "Beauty and the Beast," has died at 96.

Lansbury's family released a statement that said, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

Industry publication Broadway World was among the first to report the release of Lansbury's family statement.

Lansbury became a household name through her long-running hit TV murder mystery show "Murder, She Wrote," which ran for twelve seasons.

The actress said in 2013, “‘Murder, She Wrote’ has given me more worldwide attention than any other role I played in the movies or on the stage.” Lansbury made the remarks while receiving an Academy Award.

Lansbury was a success on screen and stage, garnering five Tony Awards, including her most recent one in 2009 for the best actress spot in a stage play for her role in Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit," NBC noted.

She won three of her other Tony Awards for best actress in the 1966 musical "Mame," then 1969's "Dear World," and 1975's "Gypsy."

In 1944 she received critical acclaim for her role in the now-classic "Gaslight," acting alongside Ingrid Bergman, who played the role of a manipulated woman.

Lansbury received her first Oscar nomination for the role and another for her short part in 1945's "The Picture of Dorian Gray."

Lansbury's family statement continued, "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."