'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz hospitalized after suffering stroke, former co-host says

Mark Hirsch/AP IMAGES FOR CRAFTSMAN TOOLS
FILE - Frank Fritz, famous treasure hunter from, "American Pickers" evaluated peoples treasures during the Craftsman Finding America's Treasures event at the Sears Hometown Store in Clinton, Iowa on Saturday, May 7, 2011. Mark Hirsch/AP Images for Craftsman
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 22, 2022
TV personality Frank Fritz has suffered a stroke.

His former "American Pickers" co-host Mike Wolfe revealed the news of Fritz being hospitalized Thursday.

On social media, Wolfe posted a picture of Fritz and a caption asking fans to "pray for my friend," USA Today reported.

According to TMZ, Fritz last appeared on the History channel show in March 2020, having stepped away after undergoing back surgery.

According to History.com, the show followed Wolfe and Fritz as they zig-zagged across the U.S. to buy up junk and restore it to its former glory, according to History.com.

Fritz became a part of the show in 2010, People reported.

