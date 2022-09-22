American Airlines says unruly passenger physically assaulted flight attendant

American Airlines officials confirmed that a flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger on board one of its commercial planes on Wednesday.

American Airlines flight 377, with service from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles International Airport, was en route when the incident happened.

CNN reported that a video posted to social media showed a passenger approach a flight attendant and then punch them before other passengers were heard gasping in reaction.

American Airlines said in a statement, "Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines." The statement said, "The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation."

Law enforcement met the flight when it landed at the gate and removed the passenger. The passenger was arrested, according to a public information officer with the U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California. Their office is working with the FBI on the case.

American Airlines said, "We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board." The statement said, "Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time."

Julie Hedrick, national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), said, "This violent behavior puts the safety of all passengers and crew in jeopardy and must stop." Hedrick said, "APFA fully supports the affected crew members and will do all possible to ensure that the passenger faces prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."