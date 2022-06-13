Watch
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case

Depp Heard Lawsuit
AP
In this image from video, actor Amber Heard reacts as the verdict is read in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."(Court TV via AP, Pool)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 12:29:17-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC's “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair.

"Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me, look me in the eye and tell me, that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation," Heard told Guthrie.

“Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard reportedly plans to appeal the verdict.

