Alfalfa sprouts recall expanded due to possible salmonella contamination

A recall of alfalfa sprouts has been expanded to include products sold with best buy dates through Jan. 7, 2023.

Four lots, 4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212, are now included in the recall which was initiated due to possible salmonella contamination.

The original recall included two lots with expiration dates through Dec. 27, 2022. They were sold at grocery stores in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa.

According to health officials in Nebraska, 16 people fell ill after eating the alfalfa sprouts in December.

The Food and Drug Administration warns that salmonella infection can lead to diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can become serious and potentially fatal.

Federal officials estimate that over 25,000 people are hospitalized each year from salmonella infections. Around 450 people die from the infection each year.