Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will start in October, 18 months after his death

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
An image of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead after being pursued by two white men while jogging in their neighborhood, hangs alongside roses in a display honoring black victims of violence in the U.S., on a security barrier outside the U.S. embassy in Mexico City, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Mexico US Minneapolis Police Death
Gregory Johns McMichael,Travis James McMichael
Georgia Chase Deadly Shooting
Citizens Arrest Georgia
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 16:49:12-04

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery will begin in October. Judge Timothy Walmsley issued a notice Friday that jury selection will begin Oct. 18.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020 while he was out for a run near Brunswick, Georgia. Prosecutors say Gregory and Travis McMichael, who are father and son, chased the 25-year-old Black man in the neighborhood before fatally shooting him.

The McMichael's have said they suspected Arbery was a burglar and he was shot trying to grab Travis McMichael's gun.

The two have pleaded not guilty to malice and felony murder charges, and counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Video of the incident was shared publicly last year after Arbery's death. It was recorded by William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who joined the McMichaels in the chase and allegedly hit Arbery with his truck.

Bryan has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment and felony murder.

Just last week, federal prosecutors filed hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges against all three defendants.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.