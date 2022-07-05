AAA: More Americans are running out of gas amid high gas prices

With gas prices reaching record levels this year, more people have been calling AAA because they have run out of gas.

From January through April, 200,000 motorists called reporting that they ran out of gas, AAA said. While gas prices might be a factor, AAA noted that Americans are driving more than they did a year ago.

The agency recommends filling up when the gas tank reaches a quarter tank. Going past that point can cause some costly damage to the fuel pump.

Experts say when gas levels drop, it can lead to the fuel pump taking excessive heat.

Using clean air filters, cruise control and avoiding sudden braking and accelerating are ways to improve fuel efficiency.

“Why not make a game out of it,” said Mike Monticello, auto editor for Consumer Reports. “Try to drive as smoothly and efficiently as you can, and you're actually going to find out that you're getting better fuel economy.”

Consumer Reports found that going 55 mph instead of 65 mph improved gas mileage by 6-8 miles per gallon. It also found if you have a midsize sedan or a small SUV, bicycles, roof racks, or luggage carriers can decrease your miles per gallon by double digits.