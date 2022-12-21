5-month-old twin missing after mother's car was stolen in Ohio

Authorities in Ohio are searching for a five-month-old child who was inside a vehicle with his twin bother when it was stolen Tuesday night.

Police believe Nalah Jackson stole the vehicle while the children's mother was inside a Columbus restaurant picking up a DoorDash delivery.

"She turned her back. She looked around and the car was gone," LaFonda Thomas, the boys' paternal grandmother told Scripps TV station WEWS.

One of the boys was located Wednesday morning at the Dayton airport, authorities said. The other child, Kason Thomas, is still unaccounted for.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant pleaded with Jackson to return Kason during a press conference on Tuesday.

"You've already shown you can do the right thing," she said. "You can return him to any safe location, fire department, hospital, shopping center, any public place where the public will find the baby."

Investigators believe the child is in danger. They said there is no indication that Jackson knew the children or their mother.

"To the family, the Columbus Division of Police is doing everything to find Kason," Bryan said.

Authorities admitted that there were administrative delays that caused the Amber Alert to go out later than they would have hoped. Bryant also said she was not made aware of the incident immediately.

"I'm not going to hide it. I'm not going to sugarcoat that, but that doesn't mean the team wasn't doing the work," Bryan said.

The chief added that an investigation will be conducted to determine why there was a lapse in communication at the executive level.