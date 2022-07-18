4 dead after 2 small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada say four people died after two small planes collided at the North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said on its Twitter account that at around noon., fire crews responded to the airport for a reported mid-air collision.

Incident Alert- at aprox 12pm today NLVFD and LVFR crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhyeCDLrnE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 17, 2022

According to its preliminary accident and incident data, the Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 172 and a Piper PA-46 collided mid-air during landing.

Each aircraft had two people on board.

The Associated Press reported that preliminary information indicated that the Piper attempted to land when it collided with the Cessna.

The news outlet reported that the Piper then crashed into a field, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The AP reported both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.