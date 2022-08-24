Watch Now
3 children infected with monkeypox in Georgia

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 15:55:20-04

Three children in Georgia have reportedly been diagnosed with monkeypox.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the three children attend three different elementary schools.

It's unclear how the children contracted the virus, which spreads through person-to-person contact.

The Newtown County School System notified parents of students in the district. It said classrooms will be disinfected to help prevent future infections.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, there are 1,240 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state. Of those cases, 1,221 are males and 19 are females.

The state is ramping up vaccination efforts. It reports more than 16,000 people have received the first dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

