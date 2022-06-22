$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser.

Attorneys for Wright's family said Tuesday the tentative settlement also includes changes in police policies and training involving traffic stops like the one that resulted in Wright’s death.

“We hope Black families, people of color, and all residents feel safer now in Brooklyn Center because of the changes the city must make to resolve our claims,” Wright’s parents said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Brooklyn Center Officer Kimberly Potter, who is white, shot Wright after the 20-year-old was stopped for expired registration tags in April 2021.

The former officer was subsequently convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison.