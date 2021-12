15-year-old charged with 4 counts of murder in Michigan high school shooting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The teenage suspect in Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Michigan has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges Wednesday against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who will be charged as an adult.

McDonald said the teen will also face one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"It's possible there could be additional charges very soon," McDonald added.

The suspect is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School, killing four people and wounding seven others. The victims who have passed away have been identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is set to provide an update on the case at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.