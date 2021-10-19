1 dead, 2 injured in separate falls at Phish concert in San Francisco, reports say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — One person died and two others were injured in separate falls during a Phish concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.

Police told KPIX and KNTV that officers were notified that a person needed medical assistance shortly before 9 p.m. PT. That’s when police say they found a man suffering from injuries caused by a possible fall.

The local media outlets report that first responders attempted to save the man, but he later died. They’ve identified the man as 47-year-old Ryan Prosser of Greene County, New York.

Less than an hour after the first fall, police say they responded to another in the arena. In that incident, KPIX reports that one man fell from section 214 onto another man below him.

Both those men were taken to local hospitals, reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have said there’s no evidence of foul play at this time.