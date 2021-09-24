1 arrested in banquet hall shooting that killed 3 near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three people and injured 20 others outside a banquet hall earlier this year.

Police arrested 22-year-old Davonta Barnes of Miami Gardens late Thursday.

He's charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

He remained in the Miami-Dade County Jail early Friday, where he was being held without bond.

Miami-Dade police believe Barnes acted as a suspected lookout for the men who opened fire May 30 on the crowd gathered at the El Mula banquet hall.

According to the Associated Press, witnesses said three people wearing ski masks got out of an SUV and began shooting at the crowd outside.

The AP reported that people had gathered at the banquet hall for a rap show when the shooting began.

The three people who died were identifed as 26-year-old Desmond Owens, Clayton Dillard III, 26, and Shankquia Lechelle Peterson, 32.

No other arrests have been made in the case.