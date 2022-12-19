National Twin Day 2022: A look at Jennings Elementary

JENNINGS, L.a. — Sunday, December 18 is National Twin Day — a time to celebrate all siblings who share that special bond — all because of a birthday.

Good Morning Acadiana anchor Katie Lopez, a twin herself, took a trip to Jennings Elementary in Jeff Davis Parish. The school has a whopping 13 sets of multiples, 12 sets of twins, and one set of triplets.

"You can play with somebody who looks like you," one twin told Lopez. "It's amazing being a twin because you have someone that is your age," another twin said.

As a twin, Lopez said, you tend to get lots of questions: Do you look alike? Do you think alike? Can you feel each other's pain?

But at the end of the day, whether you're identical or fraternal, have similar interests, or none at all... being a multiple is one of the greatest gifts you can be given.

