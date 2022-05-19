Oklahoma approves the nation's most restrictive abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Legislature has given final approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill.

Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country.

The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

House Bill 4327 relies on citizen enforcement which can bypass court challenges by empowering private citizens to pursue legal action against abortion providers.

It's the latest in a series of abortion bills to be sent to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk, including one he signed earlier this month banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

After the Oklahoma legislature passed it, Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup said in a statement, “We will be fighting this ban in state court. Abortion access is a human right and should not depend on where you live.”

Its passage is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.

It now heads to Governor Stitt, who is expected to sign it. The bill would take effect as soon as he signs it.