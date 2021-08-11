Louisiana senators split over Biden's Infrastructure Plan

If Biden’s infrastructure plan passes through the House of Representatives, Louisiana is expected to receive $5.8 billion over the next five years.

The bill received enough bipartisan support to make it through Senate. However, the two Louisiana senators, both Republican, are split on the issue.

Sen. Bill Cassidy finds it to be “good news for the United States of America,” and for the people of Louisiana.

“It will create all kinds of jobs, it will help Americans and those of us in Louisiana tired of long commutes,” he said in a statement. “It will help with flood protection, it will help with coastal restoration, weatherization of homes. Many other things.”

He is one of 19 Republicans that joined Democrats to move this bill through the hill.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Kennedy said, "If you look up stupid stuff on the dictionary, there's a picture of this bill."

Governor John Bel Edwards praised Sen. Cassidy for his leadership in the negotiation between Democrats and Republicans and is calling on House Representatives to act quickly and approve the bill.

Plus, President Biden thanked the republican lawmakers that made this step towards the act becoming a law happen.

“I know it wasn't easy,” said Biden. “For the Republicans who supported this bill, you showed a lot of courage.”

Here in Louisiana, the state with the third highest number of bridges in poor condition, this funding will rebuild decades-old bridges. Plus, many ports and waterways, like the Port of Calcasieu, Port of Baton Rouge, and the J. Bennet Johnston Waterway, will get a face-lift. Funding will also expand internet access in the state’s rural and low-income communities.

KATC reached out to Lafayette Regional Airport to see how this plan would impact the progress of the airport’s remodel. A spokesperson says they are not able to determine the impact of this act on the airport’s remodel until it passes the House and becomes law.

