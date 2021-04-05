Watch
Bidens use Easter message to encourage hope, urge Americans to get vaccinated

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 8:42 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 09:42:08-04

On a day when historically the White House lawn is covered with colored eggs and excited children, President Joe Biden will share comments about the tradition of Easter with noticeably empty yards.

The White House Easter Egg Roll, one of the oldest annual spring events held in Washington, was canceled this year amid increasing coronavirus infection rates across the country.

President Biden is expected to speak Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

President and First Lady Biden shared a video message from Camp David over the weekend that encouraged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As vaccination rates have increased rapidly - more than 106 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine - there is also an increase in new infection rates.

The growing number of cases, and hospitalizations, worry health experts and some are signaling this could be the beginning of a 4th wave of the virus.

