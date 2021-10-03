600 'Rally for Abortion Justice' marches held today

Today, people took to the streets to protest the most restrictive anti-abortion bill that went into effect in Texas.

The Bill bans abortions after 6 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.

More than 600 "Rally for Abortion Justice" marches happened.

The Supreme Court, which returns Monday, denied a request to block the Texas Bill, and activists now fear it will empower other states to follow suit.

The Women's March is organizing the rallies in partnership with more than 90 groups, including Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Center for American Progress.

