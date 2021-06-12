Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million.

That was the winning bid during Saturday's live online auction. The Amazon founder's rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner's name.

The identity will be revealed closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20. It will be the first flight of a New Shepard rocket with people on board, the culmination of 15 successful test flights since 2015.

The launch will kick off Blue Origin's space tourism business.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel